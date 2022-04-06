ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Heat Advisory issued April 6 at 3:10AM PDT until April 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By National Weather Service
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Temperatures up to 90 expected. * WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat...

keyt.com

