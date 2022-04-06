This Small Charming Beach Town In Florida Is So Unlike Anywhere Else (PHOTOS)

Seaside, Florida feels too charming to be real. There's no need to leave the state to encounter a whimsical place and a perfectly quaint town to relax. This small beach town will take your breath away.

This place is worth exploring during your next Florida road trip. Seaside offers a sense of connectedness with the community as well as wonderful outdoor experiences. You will find a calm and serene vibe at the white-sand beach right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Not only is Seaside one of the best beaches in Florida, it is also a hidden gem. A stroll around Central Square will give you the opportunity to explore the cutest boutiques, a charming post office, a bookstore, and one-of-a-kind restaurants.

Seaside is the perfect destination for a quick getaway to Northwest Florida. It has perfect panoramic views and picturesque backgrounds such as the Coleman Beach Pavilion. You can also walk by the pastel-colored homes with white picket fences that make a picture-perfect backdrop for your Instagram posts.

Fun fact: The Truman Show was filmed in this charming town and it was the perfect spot to make it look extra unreal.

Crystal clear coastlines offer a relaxing spot to reflect and unwind. Uncover the mysteries this charming destination has to offer.

The sunset is truly awe-inspiring.

Even their post office is cute!

Gorgeous pavilions line the coastline.

The town also offers various activities and events for locals including sandcastle lessons, surfing lessons, a unique farmer's market, and much more to explore. The village also offers gourmet food trucks on an alley full of vintage airstreams.

Seaside, Florida is located about nine hours north of Miami and two hours and 30 minutes west of Tallahassee.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 26, 2019.