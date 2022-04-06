ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Small Charming Beach Town In Florida Is So Unlike Anywhere Else (PHOTOS)

By Jannely Espinol, Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtUEt_0f1XhAGe00

Seaside, Florida feels too charming to be real. There's no need to leave the state to encounter a whimsical place and a perfectly quaint town to relax. This small beach town will take your breath away.

This place is worth exploring during your next Florida road trip. Seaside offers a sense of connectedness with the community as well as wonderful outdoor experiences. You will find a calm and serene vibe at the white-sand beach right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Not only is Seaside one of the best beaches in Florida, it is also a hidden gem. A stroll around Central Square will give you the opportunity to explore the cutest boutiques, a charming post office, a bookstore, and one-of-a-kind restaurants.

Seaside is the perfect destination for a quick getaway to Northwest Florida. It has perfect panoramic views and picturesque backgrounds such as the Coleman Beach Pavilion. You can also walk by the pastel-colored homes with white picket fences that make a picture-perfect backdrop for your Instagram posts.

Fun fact: The Truman Show was filmed in this charming town and it was the perfect spot to make it look extra unreal.

Crystal clear coastlines offer a relaxing spot to reflect and unwind. Uncover the mysteries this charming destination has to offer.

The sunset is truly awe-inspiring.

Even their post office is cute!

Gorgeous pavilions line the coastline.

The town also offers various activities and events for locals including sandcastle lessons, surfing lessons, a unique farmer's market, and much more to explore. The village also offers gourmet food trucks on an alley full of vintage airstreams.

Seaside, Florida is located about nine hours north of Miami and two hours and 30 minutes west of Tallahassee.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 26, 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

VIDEO: Florida Man Bit By Shark While Fishing on Beach

While fishing at New Smyrna Beach recently, a man was bitten by a shark after getting it stuck on a sandbar and trying to move it by hand. The scene was caught by a beachgoer onshore. When he grabbed the tail to move the shark from the sandbar, it turned and bit him.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaside, CA
Seaside, CA
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
California Government
Local
Florida Government
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Northwest Florida#Responsible Travel#Food Truck#Instagram
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy