Liverpool puts its quest for another English Premier League title on hold Tuesday, as it contends with Benfica in the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. The Reds stormed through the group stage and cruised through their Round of 16 matches against Inter Milan to face Benfica, which advanced after dispatching a dangerous Ajax team in the previous stage. Liverpool has four Champions League final appearances, and won in its last trip in 2019. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO