Premier League

Arsenal focusing their midfielder search on these five potential signings

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Ars enal are claimed to have focused their attentions onto just five potential midfield signings this summer, including four currently operating in the Premier League. The Gunners are tipped to splash out once again during the coming window, having been the biggest spenders in the division when the transfer window come...

www.yardbarker.com

Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand tells Manchester United to 'trust the manager and the process' like Arsenal have with Mikel Arteta when the Red Devils finally hire their new boss... with Ajax's Erik ten Hag closing in on a move to Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to follow Arsenal's lead by backing manager Mikel Arteta and 'trust the process' when they hire their new boss as Erik ten Hag closes in on a move to Old Trafford. As Sportsmail reported on Wednesday night, the Red Devils are closing in on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag leaves Manchester United with doubts after outlining plans in manager interview

Erik ten Hag told Manchester United he believes the job is a five-year project during his interview for the permanent manager’s role, and that the first element he would correct is physical conditioning. The Ajax coach was one of the first to sit down with the club’s football staff in the search for a new manager, but it is understood he did not make a 100 per cent cast-iron case for his appointment.While Ten Hag is still seen as the favourite, such an impression echoes the views of the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy last summer. They did not feel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction as Benzema scores hat-trick

Karim Benzema scored a scintillating hat-trick to put Real Madrid in control of their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea, with a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.The Frenchman netted two sublime headers in the first half and, although Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea with a header of his own before half-time, Benzema capitalised on a clanger from Edouard Mendy early in the second period to make it 3-1.It was an incredibly entertaining, open game in west London but the Blues have it all to do in Madrid next week to take the defence of their Champions League trophy to the semi-final stage.The contest is a rematch of one of last season’s semi-finals, where the Premier League side emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners, but this time they will have to produce an almighty European comeback to set up a last-four clash with either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.Follow all the reaction from Stamford Bridge below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Newcastle have been brought back down to earth in recent weeks after a stellar run of form guaranteed their Premier League survival.Three defeats on the bounce for Eddie Howe’s side have left the Magpies in need of a confidence-boosting win in front of their home fans on Friday night.Meanwhile, Wolves bounced back from a disappointing loss to Leeds with a winning display against local rivals Aston Villa.And a win for Bruno Lage’s men would take them above Manchester United and West Ham into sixth place ahead of the weekend’s action.Here is everything you need to know.When is it and what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Lyon: Confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Europa League quarter-final

West Ham host Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League last eight tie at the London Stadium.The Hammers are flying and secured their status as serious contenders in this competition after victory over Sevilla in the last 16, with a raucous atmosphere carrying the hosts home after goals from Tomas Soucek and Andriy Yarmolenko.David Moyes will go head to head against Peter Bosz, with OL dangerous opponents having won at Porto 1-0 in the last round before closing out the tie at home with a 1-1 draw.“It’s very exciting. I’ve been here a long time and seen the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

