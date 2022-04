Fairmont State will honor spring graduates during the University’s 153rd Commencement taking place Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1 in the Feaster Center. The University will hold five separate ceremonies to honor graduates from each college, in addition to a special student athlete ceremony and Fairmont State Alumni Golden Jubilee Celebration for the Class of 1972. Spring Commencement ceremonies will be open to all guests and tickets will not be issued for entry.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 17 DAYS AGO