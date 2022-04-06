ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

Classic Garcia show to be recreated at Jazz Cafe on Saturday

By Jordan Daniel For Times Leader
Weekender
Weekender
 3 days ago
PLAINS TWP. — On April 9, Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty will be revisiting a classic 1984 Jerry Garcia Band show, which took place at the Rocky Glen Park in Moosic.

However, this venue has been closed since 1987 so Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty tribute show will take place at the River Street Jazz Cafe located on 667 North River St., Plains.

“We are playing the same setlist from that night in the same order and in the same way,” said Johnny Lit, band leader of Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty. There’s a lot of fans that were at that show and still talk about that show and times they had in that area.”

The tribute show consists of two sets and the first set includes the songs: “How Sweet It Is,” “Catfish John,” That’s What Love Will Make You Do,” “Love In The Afternoon,” “Run for the Roses” and “Deal.” The second set will include: “Cats Under the Stars,” “Get Out Of My Life Woman,” “I’ll Take A Melody,” “Gomorrah,” “Midnight Moonlight” and finally, the encore will be “Tangled Up in Blue.”

“I get to play my favorite music in the whole world, perform it the way I like to perform it, which is highly improvisational, for people that appreciate it maybe even more than I do,” Lit said.

Aside from music, this event will also have vendors, artists and a live painting by Fox Mountain Crafts being done during the show. Some of the vendors will be Cosmik Gifts and Ryan’s Wrap Custom Wire-Wrapped Jewelry.

“It’s kind of like going to a carnival,” said Lit.

All guests who want to attend the show must be 21 or over and the cover charge is $10. The doors to the cafe will open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.

For more information go to Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty’s Facebook page or visit the website johnnylitmusic.com.

