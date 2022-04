Some of the largest cities in the U.S. saw a decline in population during the pandemic. However, other areas, primarily in parts of the U.S. southwest saw an influx in their population numbers. This, the U.S. Census Bureau says suggests that many Americans decided to flee the bigger cities such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, in favor of the southwest region of the country. New York lost the most residents with the state seeing a population decrease of over 300,000. Los Angeles came in second along these lines with a population drop of over 175,000 residents.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO