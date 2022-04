SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Five people, including two from Sacramento, were charged with trafficking hundreds of firearms from Georgia to California to sell them on the black market, prosecutors said Thursday. Jerrell Lawson, 31, and Aisha Hoggatt, 29, both from Sacramento, and Malek Williams, 28, of Atlanta, Ga., Terrence Phillips, 39, of Union City, and James Gordley, 32, of Modesto, were all charged with conspiracy to unlawfully deal in firearms and unlawful dealing in firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said. All five defendants were arrested on March 11. The investigation began after a gun used in a Sacramento shooting was reportedly...

