Five minutes into the premiere of Ambulance, director Michael Bay ordered the projectionist to turn the film off. Still making his way back to his seat when the movie started, he wanted to make sure he was settled before he could enjoy the experience properly. He might have seen the film a dozen times already at every other European gala, but if there’s one thing Bay cares about, it’s his audience. “Sorry London!” he yelled from the balcony, sitting back down with his popcorn and a grin on his face.

