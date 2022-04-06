ACHS begins performances of the “Wizard of Oz”

The villain of Hogwart's Legacy -- or at least one of the villains -- connected the game to the movies and books. As far as we know, none of the characters from the JK Rowling books, nor their adaptations, are in the game as it takes roughly 100 years before the journey of Harry Potter and company. That said, there are still links that connect the game to the books and movies that spawned its creation. For example, while none of the Weasleys that are in books and movies are in Hogwarts Legacy, the larger Weasley family is. In other words, maybe we will see Ron's great-grandfather. In addition to this, the aforementioned villain, Victor Rockwood is seemingly related to Augustus Rockwood, a name hardcore Harry Potter fans will need no introduction to.

