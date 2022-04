Bernard C. Carlson passed away on March 9 at the age of 93. Bernard was born and raised on a Kansas farm. In 1952 Bernard graduated college, married Christine Weilert, was inducted into the U.S. Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and moved to Alaska to operate and maintain air search radar systems. If that weren’t enough for one year, Bernard and Christine welcomed their first child into the world, Bernard III. He would be followed.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO