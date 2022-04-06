ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Duane Washington to sign multi-year deal with Pacers

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5QhQ_0f1XEalp00

Former Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. continues to prove everyone wrong at the next level. He left OSU early and got highly criticized for it. He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, and that seemed to cement everyone’s illusions of what he could do at the next level.

Washington banked the odds though, signed an undrafted free agent two-way contract agent deal, impressed in the NBA G-League, and earned playing time under the lights where he’s had some pretty impressive moments. He even set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a game last season.

His first contract was one where he had to earn playing time and could be sent back down to develop or released altogether, but now it appears as though Indiana is ready to go all-in on the former Ohio State shooter.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are ready to tender Washington a multi-year contract that should solidify his spot on the roster.

Washington did so well that he started in seven games this year for the Pacers and found his way into 46 games. He averaged 9.6 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game on, all while shooting 39.4% from the floor.

Congrats to a former Buckeye. Keep proving them all wrong Duane.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Washington, IN
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Columbus, OH
Basketball
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NASCAR Has Ruled On RFK Penalty: Fans React

On Thursday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel announced its ruling on the penalties against RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team and Brad Keselowski. NASCAR recently handed down an L2-grade penalty to RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team after an inspection at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The punishment handed out to the team included 100-point penalties in both the driver and owner standings, the loss of 10 playoff points, a four-race suspension to crew chief Matt McCall, and a $100,000 fine.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Taylor
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Duane Washington
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Ball State hires former Indiana basketball player as an assistant

Jamal Meeks will be joining Ball State men’s basketball as an assistant coach. Meeks played at Indiana from 1988 to 1992 for former coach Bob Knight. Before Ball State, Meeks had been with Monmouth as an assistant coach since 2017. He played in 129 games for the Hoosiers during his time at Indiana. His last coaching gig before Monmouth was as an assistant on Bowling Green’s coaching staff in 2000.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 8 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews three of the NBA’s nine-game betting slate for Friday, April 8. Detroit Pistons +5.5 (-108) Chicago Bulls -2.5 (-115) Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Friday’s top games and NBA betting...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba G League#Ohio State#Osu#The Nba G League#Espn#The Indiana Pacers#Wojespn#Buckeye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKBN

Elite hockey tournament accepts 9-year-old Ohioan

While the NHL may still be years away for 9-year-old Cooper Hackett, that dream became one step closer to reality when the boy was selected as the third Ohioan ever to compete in The Brick Invitational Hockey tournament.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Tariq Woolen scouting report

A former receiver who recently flipped to corner, UTSA’s Tariq Woolen brings a rare blend of physical traits and limitless potential to the 2022 NFL draft. Here is everything you need to know about the Roadrunners’ promising defensive back:. Vitals. Height: 6-4 Weight: 205. Class: Redshirt Senior. 40...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers enters the transfer portal

According to a report from Matt Zenitz on On3.com sports, backup offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers has decided to leave Oregon and enter the transfer portal. At 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds, Jeffers was a three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Ariz. in the Class of 2020. Jeffers was a top 20 prospect in Arizona by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports and rated as the No. 2 offensive tackle in Arizona and No. 11 prospect in the state by ESPN and 247Sports. He didn’t receive any game action in 2020 during the shortened pandemic season and redshirted for the 2021 season. The offensive line depth chart is overloaded as there are 13 linemen currently on scholarship for the Ducks. Oregon is currently in spring camp and preparing for the annual spring game April 23.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy