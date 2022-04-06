Duane Washington to sign multi-year deal with Pacers

Former Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. continues to prove everyone wrong at the next level. He left OSU early and got highly criticized for it. He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, and that seemed to cement everyone’s illusions of what he could do at the next level.

Washington banked the odds though, signed an undrafted free agent two-way contract agent deal, impressed in the NBA G-League, and earned playing time under the lights where he’s had some pretty impressive moments. He even set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a game last season.

His first contract was one where he had to earn playing time and could be sent back down to develop or released altogether, but now it appears as though Indiana is ready to go all-in on the former Ohio State shooter.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are ready to tender Washington a multi-year contract that should solidify his spot on the roster.

Washington did so well that he started in seven games this year for the Pacers and found his way into 46 games. He averaged 9.6 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game on, all while shooting 39.4% from the floor.

Congrats to a former Buckeye. Keep proving them all wrong Duane.

