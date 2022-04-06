ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

2021 ACM computing prize goes to UC Berkeley machine-learning pioneer

By Brandon Vigliarolo
theregister.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's ACM Prize in Computing is going toward a machine learning specialist whose work, even if you haven't heard of him, is likely to be familiar. Pieter Abbeel, UC Berkeley professor and co-founder of AI robotics company Covariant, was awarded the prize and its $250,000 bounty, which is given to...

www.theregister.com

scitechdaily.com

New Algorithm Helps Quantum Computer Crunch Chemistry Equations

Quantum computers are getting bigger, but there are still few practical ways to take advantage of their extra computing power. To get over this hurdle, researchers are designing algorithms to ease the transition from classical to quantum computers. In a new study in Nature, researchers unveil an algorithm that reduces the statistical errors, or noise, produced by quantum bits, or qubits, in crunching chemistry equations.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft has developed a whole new kind of qubit to accelerate quantum computing

Microsoft has announced a breakthrough in the race for quantum supremacy, as the next wave of computational power comes further into view. The ultimate goal – building a viable and useful quantum computer – is still thought to be some way off, especially given the complex workloads expected of such a machine. But these incremental steps could have big ramifications in the future.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Using deep learning to predict human decisions and using cognitive models to explain deep learning models

Deep neural networks (DNNs) models have the potential to provide new insights in the study of cognitive processes, such as human decision making, due to their high capacity and data-driven design. While these models may be able to go beyond theory-driven models in predicting human behaviour, their opaque nature limits their ability to explain how an operation is carried out, undermining their usefulness as a scientific tool. Here we suggest the use of a DNN model as an exploratory tool to identify predictable and consistent human behaviour, and using explicit, theory-driven models, to characterise the high-capacity model. To demonstrate our approach, we trained an exploratory DNN model to predict human decisions in a four-armed bandit task. We found that this model was more accurate than two explicit models, a reward-oriented model geared towards choosing the most rewarding option, and a reward-oblivious model that was trained to predict human decisions without information about rewards. Using experimental simulations, we were able to characterise the exploratory model using the explicit models. We found that the exploratory model converged with the reward-oriented model's predictions when one option was clearly better than the others, but that it predicted pattern-based explorations akin to the reward-oblivious model's predictions. These results suggest that predictable decision patterns that are not solely reward-oriented may contribute to human decisions. Importantly, we demonstrate how theory-driven cognitive models can be used to characterise the operation of DNNs, making DNNs a useful explanatory tool in scientific investigation.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley researchers improve LiDAR sensor used in self-driving cars

UC Berkeley researchers developed a more compact and higher-resolution light detection and ranging, or LiDAR, system, which is used by self-driving cars and other autonomous machines to detect surrounding objects. According to Ming Wu, campus electrical engineering and computer science professor and leader of this research, LiDAR is a sensor...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
The Conversation U.S.

Nuclear fusion hit a milestone thanks to better reactor walls – this engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future

Scientists at a laboratory in England have shattered the record for the amount of energy produced during a controlled, sustained fusion reaction. The production of 59 megajoules of energy over five seconds at the Joint European Torus – or JET – experiment in England has been called “a breakthrough” by some news outlets and caused quite a lot of excitement among physicists. But a common line regarding fusion electricity production is that it is “always 20 years away.” We are a nuclear physicist and a nuclear engineer who study how to develop controlled nuclear fusion for the purpose of generating electricity. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Scientists develop ‘magnetic slime robot’ to deploy inside human body

Scientists have developed a “magnetic slime robot” capable of traversing small spaces and clinging to solid objects which could be deployed inside the human body. In a study published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials last week, researchers described the slime as “magnetic miniature soft-bodied robots [that] allow non-invasive access to restricted spaces and provide ideal solutions for minimally invasive surgery, micromanipulation, and targeted drug delivery.”
ENGINEERING
ScienceBlog.com

Honey holds potential for making brain-like computer chips

Honey might be a sweet solution for developing environmentally friendly components for neuromorphic computers, systems designed to mimic the neurons and synapses found in the human brain. Hailed by some as the future of computing, neuromorphic systems are much faster and use much less power than traditional computers. Washington State...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Ultrafast laser ablation simulator using deep neural networks

Laser-based material removal, or ablation, using ultrafast pulses enables precision micro-scale processing of almost any material for a wide range of applications and is likely to play a pivotal role in providing mass customization capabilities in future manufacturing. However, optimization of the processing parameters can currently take several weeks because of the absence of an appropriate simulator. The difficulties in realizing such a simulator lie in the multi-scale nature of the relevant processes and the high nonlinearity and irreversibility of these processes, which can differ substantially depending on the target material. Here we show that an ultrafast laser ablation simulator can be realized using deep neural networks. The simulator can calculate the three-dimensional structure after irradiation by multiple laser pulses at arbitrary positions and with arbitrary pulse energies, and we applied the simulator to a variety of materials, including dielectrics, semiconductors, and an organic polymer. The simulator successfully predicted their depth profiles after irradiation by a number of pulses, even though the neural networks were trained using single-shot datasets. Our results indicate that deep neural networks trained with single-shot experiments are able to address physics with irreversibility and chaoticity that cannot be accessed using conventional repetitive experiments.
ENGINEERING
hackernoon.com

Building AI Applications Collaboratively With Data-centric AI

Roshni Malani gave a presentation at the Future of Data-Centric AI in September 2021. Her presentation is below, lightly edited for reading clarity. Malani received her PhD in Software Engineering from the University of California, San Diego, and has previously worked on Siri at Apple and as a founding engineer for Google Photos. She says collaboration between SMEs and data scientists accelerates AI development. “Collaboration is one of the fundamental pillars of data-centric AI.”
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Implementation of quantum compression on IBM quantum computers

Advances in development of quantum computing processors brought ample opportunities to test the performance of various quantum algorithms with practical implementations. In this paper we report on implementations of quantum compression algorithm that can efficiently compress unknown quantum information. We restricted ourselves to compression of three pure qubits into two qubits, as the complexity of even such a simple implementation is barely within the reach of today's quantum processors. We implemented the algorithm on IBM quantum processors with two different topological layouts-a fully connected triangle processor and a partially connected line processor. It turns out that the incomplete connectivity of the line processor affects the performance only minimally. On the other hand, it turns out that the transpilation, i.e. compilation of the circuit into gates physically available to the quantum processor, crucially influences the result. We also have seen that the compression followed by immediate decompression is, even for such a simple case, on the edge or even beyond the capabilities of currently available quantum processors.
SOFTWARE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Lawmakers to vote on fix to increase UC Berkeley enrollment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday were fast-tracking a proposal that could allow the University of California, Berkeley, to admit as many students as it had planned to for the fall semester — despite a court-ordered cap on enrollment stemming from a dispute with neighbors who sued UC Berkeley over its growth.
BERKELEY, CA
The Next Web

Why we need human-centered AI

Welcome to AI book reviews, a series of posts that explore the latest literature on artificial intelligence. There are two contrasting but equally disturbing images of artificial intelligence. One warns about a future in which runaway intelligence becomes smarter than humanity, creates mass unemployment, and enslaves humans in a Matrix-like world or destroys them a la Skynet. A more contemporary image is one in which dumb AI algorithms are entrusted with sensitive decisions that can cause severe harm when they do go wrong.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Introducing principles of synaptic integration in the optimization of deep neural networks

Plasticity circuits in the brain are known to be influenced by the distribution of the synaptic weights through the mechanisms of synaptic integration and local regulation of synaptic strength. However, the complex interplay of stimulation-dependent plasticity with local learning signals is disregarded by most of the artificial neural network training algorithms devised so far. Here, we propose a novel biologically inspired optimizer for artificial and spiking neural networks that incorporates key principles of synaptic plasticity observed in cortical dendrites: GRAPES (Group Responsibility for Adjusting the Propagation of Error Signals). GRAPES implements a weight-distribution-dependent modulation of the error signal at each node of the network. We show that this biologically inspired mechanism leads to a substantial improvement of the performance of artificial and spiking networks with feedforward, convolutional, and recurrent architectures, it mitigates catastrophic forgetting, and it is optimally suited for dedicated hardware implementations. Overall, our work indicates that reconciling neurophysiology insights with machine intelligence is key to boosting the performance of neural networks.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

MIT Uses AI To Discover Hidden Magnetic Properties in Multi-Layered Electronic Material

An MIT team incorporates AI to facilitate the detection of an intriguing materials phenomenon that can lead to electronics without energy dissipation. Superconductors have long been considered the principal approach for realizing electronics without resistivity. In the past decade, a new family of quantum materials, “topological materials,” has offered an alternative but promising means for achieving electronics without energy dissipation (or loss). Compared to superconductors, topological materials provide a few advantages, such as robustness against disturbances. To attain the dissipationless electronic states, one key route is the so-called “magnetic proximity effect,” which occurs when magnetism penetrates slightly into the surface of a topological material. However, observing the proximity effect has been challenging.
ENGINEERING

