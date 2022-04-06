ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Guest Opinion: Arizona Dysfunction

By Featured Editorials
arizonaprogressgazette.com
 1 day ago

It would be nice to think that our elected officials are the best of the best. Careful and measured individuals who will thoughtfully legislate to ensure the greatest possible outcomes for their constituents. Unfortunately, that is not what we are seeing from Arizona’s Republicans. This month, we’ve...

arizonaprogressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bucks County Courier Times

Guest Opinion: The state of our union is sorry

What really is the state of our union? I believe there are very few positive things coming out of this far-left administration. The Southern Border is a tragedy, yet it continues unabated regardless of negative consequences. Our energy sector is hampered by not pumping oil in Alaska and cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline, which could have more efficiently transferred Canadian crude to our country. Striking a 2021 agreement with Germany to allow completion of Russia's Nord Stream 2 to Europe was a mistake, empowering Russia to potentially blackmail Western Europe. Inflation is rampant. Does it really feel like we are on the right track?
POLITICS
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republicans#House#Gop
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Democrats are absolutely bungling this Clarence Thomas thing

At this point, it’s fairly incontrovertible that longtime right-wing operator Ginni Thomas, wife of arch-conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, used her position in the uppermost echelons of political power to not only gain access to former President Donald Trump, but to also actively help plan the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection. Whether her ability to influence policy within the Trump camp amounted to power player, or mere wannabe, her proximity to both the executive and judicial branches of government has placed her and her husband at the heart of a long-simmering controversy over Thomas’s role on the bench and his ability to be fair, impartial, and neutral in his judicial work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Voices: How Mitt Romney became the most useful Republican Senator

Senator Mitt Romney is quickly becoming the point person on Covid relief. He told reporters on Thursday that he and the Democrats have reached a tentative deal. Republican Senators have clearly put an incredible amount of faith in him, one sign being that he was the person who sent a letter to the White House asking for an accounting of all spending.“He took the lead on that, so he’s kind of been our lead negotiator,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune told The Independent on Wednesday, while adding that Republicans in their respective jurisdictions are involved. “But I think in terms...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Republicans' dangerous health care agenda won't bode well in midterms

Last week marked the 12th anniversary of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act into law in the East Room of the White House. The law would become one of the key achievements of the Obama Administration, providing access to healthcare for tens of millions of Americans, but for some "Obamacare" was kindling that would ignite the fire behind the Tea Party and a national backlash against the transformative legislation.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy