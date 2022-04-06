Former Select Board Member Florence Seldin Passes Away

TOWSON, MD—Middle and high school students from across Baltimore County have selected Perry Hall High School junior Roah Hassan to serve as the student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County (SMOB) for the 2022-2023 school year. Hassan’s one-year term begins July 1, 2022. A record number of 13,169 students cast online ballots on Thursday, March 17th. The … Continue reading "BCPS students select Perry Hall junior Roah Hassan as Student Member of the Board for 2022-2023" The post BCPS students select Perry Hall junior Roah Hassan as Student Member of the Board for 2022-2023 appeared first on Nottingham MD.

