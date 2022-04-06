ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Former Select Board Member Florence Seldin Passes Away

Cape Cod Chronicle
 3 days ago

CHATHAM – Florence Seldin, a long-time volunteer who was passionate about the need for affordable housing and quality education, passed away early Wednesday. She was 91. Dr. Seldin served on the...

capecodchronicle.com

