Kansas City, MO

Chiefs to host East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian on top-30 visit

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in one of the most productive college cornerbacks of 2021 for a top-30 visit.

A source confirmed to Chiefs Wire that East Carolina CB Ja’Quan McMillian will be taking a top-30 visit with the team soon. He’ll head to Kansas City after wrapping up a visit with the Cardinals which began on Tuesday.

McMillian was a three-year starter at ECU, appearing in 30 career games. In 2021, McMillian had his best season yet. He led the FBS in interceptions with 5 and passes defended with 16. Only Auburn’s Roger McCreary earned a higher grade from PFF (85.5 for McMillian) on the year. He was named to the AP All-American Team at the conclusion of the season for his performance.

We spoke to ECU DB Coach Steve Ellis earlier this season about McMillian and his fit in the NFL. Teams seem to believe he’s a fit at nickel, where he hasn’t played much since his freshman season.

“Jaquan can do both, but he’s a dog a nickel,” Ellis said. “(He’s) tough, smart. He just played outside for us. In the AAC the best guys are on the outside. It’s a vertical passing league.”

Ellis coached former Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward and Titans DB Kevin Byard at Middle Tennessee and has a keen eye for how some of his pupils will translate to the NFL. He seems to expect McMillian to be one of the next great ones.

At the ECU Pro Day on March 29, McMillian weighed in at 5-10 and 183 pounds. He posted a 4.56s 40-yard dash with 14 repetitions of 225 on the bench, also jumping 36.5-inch vertical and a 120-inch broad jump.

