WEATHER TO WATCH: Foggy with drizzle overnight, heavier rain and thunderstorms possible Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

There will be a patchy fog and drizzle overnight before more showers and possible thunderstorms come in for Thursday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says the chance for thunderstorms and brief heavy rain will be early Thursday evening.

She says it will be breezy and cool with highs near 53 degrees.

There will be chances for some showers on Friday and Saturday with some sun during the day.

It will be partly sunny and calmer for Sunday.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

