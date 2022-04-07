WEATHER TO WATCH: Foggy with drizzle overnight, heavier rain and thunderstorms possible Thursday

There will be a patchy fog and drizzle overnight before more showers and possible thunderstorms come in for Thursday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says the chance for thunderstorms and brief heavy rain will be early Thursday evening.

She says it will be breezy and cool with highs near 53 degrees.

There will be chances for some showers on Friday and Saturday with some sun during the day.

It will be partly sunny and calmer for Sunday.