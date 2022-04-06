Senn TV Interviews CTU President

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new mask optional policy at Chicago Public Schools will remain in place, at least for now, after the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Wednesday denied the Chicago Teachers Union's request to block it.The union last week filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the board, accusing CPS of a "clear violation" of the district's COVID-19 safety agreement with the union by ending its mask mandate.CTU had asked the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board to seek a temporary injunction in court to prevent CPS from continuing with its mask optional policy, but the board voted 3-2...

