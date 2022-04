DOUBLE DOSE - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was hit with an antitrust class action Friday in New Jersey District Court in relation to its multiple sclerosis drug, Copaxone. The suit contends that Teva used coercive tactics to switch the market from 20mg to 40mg to suppress generic competition. The complaint was filed by Seeger Weiss; Wexler Boley & Elgersma; and Rupp Baase Pfalzgraf Cunningham. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01345, Labor-Management Healthcare Fund v. Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. et al. Stay up on the latest deals and litigation with the new Law.com Radar.

LAW ・ 26 DAYS AGO