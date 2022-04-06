ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Nehemiah Persoff, actor in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘Yentl,’ dead at 102

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmTol_0f1WoA5Y00

Nehemiah Persoff, a character actor who appeared in dozens of films and television shows including “Some Like It Hot” and “Yentl,” died Tuesday. He was 102.

Persoff died at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California, his son, Dan Persoff, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was a charter member of the Actors Studio and played an uncredited role as a cab driver in “On The Waterfront,” the entertainment site reported.

Persoff was born in Jerusalem on Aug. 2, 1919. He moved with his family to the United States in 1929 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II, Deadline reported.

His film resume included roles in “The Wrong Man” (1956), “The Harder They Fall” (1957), “The Comancheros” (1961), “The Power” (1968) and “Voyage of the Damned” (1976), according to IMDb.com.

Barbra Streisand cast Persoff as her father in the 1983 film “Yentl.” He secretly tutors Streisand’s character in the Talmud, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“One day before filming, Barbra invited me for tea in her house in London … she told me about losing her father at the tender age of two, of her early years in Brooklyn, and so on. She said, ‘Let’s read,’” Persoff said in a 2008 interview for “Films of the Golden Age.” “As we read, I looked at her and thought, ‘What courage you have to take on this film, to write, direct, act and sing.’ I read, ‘Yentl, I’m so proud of you,’ and at that moment, the emotion welled up in me.”

In the 1959 film “Some Like It Hot,” Persoff played the gangster Little Bonaparte, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On television, Persoff had roles in “The Untouchables,” “Rawhide,” “Burke’s Law,” “The Big Valley,” “I Spy,” “The Wild Wild West,” “Land of the Giants,” “Gunsmoke,” “Barney Miller,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Hawaii Five-O,” according to IMDb.com.

Persoff also was the voice of the violin-playing Papa Mousekewitz in the 1986 film, “An American Tail,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Persoff retired from acting in 1999 to paint, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt Dead at 71

William Hurt, the acclaimed actor known for his award-winning work in films like Kiss of the Spider Woman and Broadcast News, died on Sunday. His son Will released a statement confirming that Hurt died “peacefully, among family, of natural causes.” He was 71. Hurt was a classically trained...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
San Luis Obispo, CA
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Nehemiah Persoff
Person
Streisand
CBS News

Widow used GoFundMe proceeds to shower husband's alleged killer with gifts

On October 9, 2020, American Airlines manager James "Jamie" Faith was shot seven times by a masked individual during a morning walk with his wife, Jennifer, and their dog, Maggie, in Dallas, Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Within a few months, authorities discovered a murder plot orchestrated by the victim's wife with the assistance of her former high school lover, Darrin Lopez. The former lovebirds had reconnected at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and Jennifer admitted to a friend they were having an "emotional affair."
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Some Like It Hot#The Actors Studio#The U S Army#Talmud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
World War II
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump Following Dinner With A$AP Rocky In Los Angeles

The world will never get tired of seeing Rihanna's belly. The 34-year-old has always had a sense of fashion, now she's just working it around her baby bump. Yesterday, RiRi was spotted out having dinner at Nobu. Photographers caught pics of the soon-to-be mommy wearing a casual two-piece set. The star wore a blue, velvet, bra-like top that stopped just above her plump tummy. Setting it off, her matching blue skirt fell to her ankles just above her white Adidas sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
61K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy