Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz Clinch Playoff Spot with 121-115 OT Win Over Grizzlies

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz clinched a playoff berth with a 121-115...

