Tulsa County, OK

Judge dismisses challenge to pay caps in death penalty cases

By Curtis Killman Tulsa World
pryorinfopub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge dismissed a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday that was filed on behalf of two Tulsa County pretrial detainees who claim state law underpays court-appointed attorneys in death-penalty cases. Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III declined to intervene in the two state death-penalty cases and ordered...

