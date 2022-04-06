Crypto company unveils terrifying version of the Wall Street Bull - complete with blue laser eyes - at Bitcoin conference in Miami as the city vies for NYC's title as the capital of finance

A Florida brokerage firm has unveiled a terrifying version of New York's Charging Bull statue, complete with laser blue eyes and a shiny metallic body, at a Bitcoin conference in Miami as the city tries to lure crypto companies to the area.

The robotic 11 ft statue was commissioned by TradeStation, a multiasset broker based in Plantation, a Fort Lauderdale suburb.

'It's hard to deny this is an amazing opportunity for companies to come here and build out their project in crypto,' said TradeStation CEO John Bartleman.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who has attracted national attention by luring tech investment and becoming one of America's most crypto-friendly mayors, unveiled the artwork Wednesday to a joyful crowd kicking off the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach.

'Welcome to the future of finance,' the mayor said.

Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in the city as it builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop blockchain technology, despite its underdog status.

Dozens of companies are using the conference - running Wednesday through Saturday - as a venue to network, pitch ideas and share announcements.

New York City and Silicon Valley continued to lead in funding raised by blockchain startups in 2021, with $6.5 billion and $3.9 billion. But Miami is now tied with Los Angeles, where firms pulled in more than $760 million in funding, according to market research firm CB Insights.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought the naming rights for the NBA arena in downtown Miami last year, replacing American Airlines.

The largest crypto company to move to Miami so far, Blockchain.com, will house 200 employees at a location in the hip Wynwood district, where other tech firms are setting up shop as well.

'Wynwood just really has that sort of spirit that you are looking for when a new tech sector is built,' said Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith.

Many cite a welcoming environment cultivated by local officials, mainly Mayor Suarez.

All this enthusiasm strikes a sharp contrast with bitcoin's own rough year. On the financial side, the cryptocurrency hit a high of $67,553.95 back in November before plunging by almost half as of late January; it remains down roughly 30 percent since that November high.

Bitcoin is also largely absent from many of the hottest trends in crypto such as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which purportedly offer a way to auction off 'unique' copies of digital art and other cyber objects.

More broadly, critics question the assumptions underlying the claimed value and utility of crypto technology, with some likening the hype and so-far unrealized promises of blockchain technologies to a Ponzi scheme that benefits early participants but leaves everyone else in the lurch.

A volcano is built at the center of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday. Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference as a platform to pitch ideas to investors or share announcements to the crypto world and beyond

Employees for Virginia Georgia Transformer energy company set up their booth at the conference

Kathy Kraninger leads regulatory affairs for Solidus Labs, a company that monitors digital assets risks. The former director of the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the sector is 'not the Wild West,' but challenges persist.

'We believe many companies in the industry need to come forward and really think through the technical standards on how to protect investors and how to build smartly,' she said, adding that 30 companies are joining an effort to train people on best practices, identify manipulatory activities and determine what measures could prevent crypto market abuse.

As Miami aims to attract more investment, Bitcoin 2022 organizers say at least 75 companies will be making announcements at the conference.

Last year, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele made international news at the event, unveiling by video that his country would be the first to make cryptocurrency legal tender.

Bukele was scheduled to speak at this year's conference but canceled as his country is in a state of emergency after dozens of killings and the arrest of 6,000 suspected gang members over the past week.

One of the most-anticipated announcements may come from 27-year-old Jack Mallers, CEO of bitcoin payment app Strike, who worked with Bukele's government on the bitcoin launch.

Mallers also partnered with Twitter to synchronize his app with the social network to make it possible to send digital money as 'tips' without needing a bank like Cash App and PayPal, demonstrating on video how he sent $10 to a man at a Salvadoran Starbucks.

It remains to be seen what the effort will yield in the future.

South Florida saw its population decline by more than 18,000 people between July 2020 and July 2021. And critics worry the city does not have a high-ranking university that could build workforce to make companies thrive, the way the Bay Area and New York do.

But Miami businessman Josip Rupena, who will be speaking about his crypto mortgages startup at the conference, said to give the effort a few years.

Rupena's company, called Milo, has received $24 million in venture funding from investors to become a lender for people with considerable digital wealth.

'For the first time, I think we have a platform - and a national platform - to tell others that there are really a lot of smart and capable people here. It is great we can amplify that message,' Rupena said.

Miami is one of a handful of municipalities in the country trying to lure crypto investment.

Earlier this year, Colorado Gov. Jay Police said his state will allow residents to pay their taxes with crypto starting this summer.

Polis says the payments would go through an intermediary, who will convert the rapidly fluctuating digital currencies to US dollars that can be deposited into the state's treasury and actually be used to pay for things.

'It is kind of like credit card payments, with the bonus that there are no returned payments!' the governor tweeted on February 23.

In an interview with CNBC last month, he said he hopes to 'roll that out for all of state government,' accepting the digital coins for things like driver's and hunting licenses, later this year.

Polis, 46, is a former tech entrepreneur who founded an internet access company, an online florist website and a greeting card website in the 1990s. His net worth was estimated at $313 million in 2015.