Sunset Hills, MO

New vegan restaurant opening in Sunset Hills

By Lucas Irizarry
callnewspapers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen approved a conditional use permit March 8 allowing Plant Craft Kitchens to open a location in the city. The restaurant will open at 3860 S. Lindbergh Blvd. — formerly a Jimmy...

