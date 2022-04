WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A worker was killed in a construction accident in Walnut Creek Monday, authorities said. The incident happened on Del Hombre Lane just east of the Pleasant Hill BART station at around 10 a.m. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said it responded to a call of a construction worker run over by a gravel truck. Cal/OSHA said it was investigating after a worker acting as a flagger was run over and killed by the truck. Further detail were not immediately available.

