An Aiken High School senior recently received some prestigious honors. Laura Huff was named a National Merit Finalist and a top student in biology for the U.S. by Cambridge. “To become a semifinalist it was based purely on the PSAT score from junior year,” Huff said. “To become a finalist I had to fill out a bunch of information and write a couple of essays and submit it to the website and they selected a finalist from that group.”

AIKEN, SC ・ 22 DAYS AGO