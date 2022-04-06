ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

No bike unit for elementary students this year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 25 years, the coming of spring has meant that DeWayne Bryan would dust off his bicycle and head to Pratt’s elementary schools for the annual Pratt Health Foundation’s bicycle safety unit. This year it won’t happen. “I’ve always loved doing the bicycle safety...

