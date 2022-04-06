ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Director Says High Immunity in U.S. Population Provides Some Protection Against Omicron BA.2

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC Director Rochelle Walensky said high levels of immunity from vaccination, boosters and prior infection should provide some protection against the omicron BA.2 variant in the US. BA.2 makes up a growing a proportion of variants in the U.S., but new infections are steady at the moment. Hospitalizations are...

