Madden, MS

Leake Academy’s Prince, Freeny named to All-MAIS team

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe postseason honors continued to roll in for the Leake Academy girls basketball team. Two Leake players, junior guards Miriam Prince and Morgan Freeny, were selected to the Class 5A All-MAIS team while Prince was named the Class 5A Player of the Year. In all, only eight players were chose to...

neshobademocrat.com

