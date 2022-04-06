Local Popcorn Manufacturer Goes Nationwide on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - More than 52,000 people are expected to die from colorectal cancer in the U.S. this year, according to the American Cancer Society, and colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer in America with roughly 151,000 cases each year. CRCs can be hereditary, but the good news is that tests are available so individuals can find out if they are at a higher risk for CRC. Solomon Moshkevich, General Manager of Oncology at Natera, chats with Coast Live about how genetic testing can help prevent cancer through awareness.

