Local Popcorn Manufacturer Goes Nationwide on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 1 day ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - April 6 is National Caramel Popcorn Day! Jody Wagner...

www.wtkr.com

WTKR

Exploring Trucking Technology Issues on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - From the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, we talk with Paul Hochman to learn how technology is helping to improve the supply chain, streamline operations, save time and increase financial benefits. Presented by truckstop.com.
INDUSTRY
WTKR

Spring Vacation Tips on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Spring is finally here, and if you haven’t already made plans for vacation and staycations, the time to do it is now. Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead chats with Coast Live to share suggestions for travel destinations and deals, whether you plan to take some time away or live it up at home!
TRAVEL
WTKR

Supply and Demand in the local housing market on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Liz Moore from the Real Estate Information Network stops by Coast Live to discuss the housing market in Hampton Roads today, and how she expects it to change in the coming months. Presented by REIN. Real Estate Information Network Inc.
REAL ESTATE
WTKR

James Arellano performs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - James Arellano is a local musician who has been playing in the Hampton Roads area for many years. James has performed solo as well as with his acoustic duo, Swell Luck, who will be performing with "Live! On Atlantic at the Oceanfront" for their tenth year this Summer. Last year, James released "Memory" as his first single, which he performs for us now on Coast Live for Acoustic Music Friday!
MUSIC
WTKR

Composer of new Musical in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Fountain of You" is an irreverent, feminist musical satirizing society’s preoccupation with youth and beauty, and the patriarchal system underlying it all. When a thirty-something actress is suddenly aged out of the industry, she undergoes an unconventional spa procedure in the hopes of getting her old life back. But it sets her on a whole new path to achieve true power and equality… at a cost.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Bakersfield Now

Dredging underway to free 1000-foot grounded cargo ship in Chesapeake Bay

PASADENA, Md. (7News) – On Monday, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard began dredging work to free a cargo ship that's stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a week now. USCG was notified around 9 p.m. last Sunday that a Hong Kong-flagged general container ship was leaving...
ECONOMY
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
The Independent

Work starts to free Ever Forward stranded in Chesapeake Bay

Tug boats began working to dislodge a stranded container ship Tuesday, more than two weeks after it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay.From shore, three tug boats could be seen pulling on taut lines attached to the rear of the Ever Forward, sending puffs of smoke into the air. Dozens of people gathered at a park nearby to watch the work Tuesday afternoon.The more than 1,000-foot (305-meter) ship operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the U.S....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WTKR

Tips for running with your dog on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS. Va. - Dogs can make great running buddies, and there are several benefits to logging your miles together! But before you grab your pup's leash and head out the door, there are some health and safety concerns to think through. Mandi Kowaleski with the Virginia Beach SPCA stops by Coast Live to share everything you need to know to turn man's best friend into a running buddy.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Preventing Colorectal Cancer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - More than 52,000 people are expected to die from colorectal cancer in the U.S. this year, according to the American Cancer Society, and colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer in America with roughly 151,000 cases each year. CRCs can be hereditary, but the good news is that tests are available so individuals can find out if they are at a higher risk for CRC. Solomon Moshkevich, General Manager of Oncology at Natera, chats with Coast Live about how genetic testing can help prevent cancer through awareness.
CANCER
WJBF.com

Living Local: 10 Years of Watanut

(Augusta, GA): Watanut has been serving delicious gourmet nut mixes and sweet treats in the CSRA for 10 years now. With this big anniversary came a big move to their new location on Washington Rd.!
AUGUSTA, GA
WTKR

Target Trouble Spots with Fast Fit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Doug Zucco, founder of Fast Fit Body Sculpting, explains how Fast Fit light technology can help target trouble spots, burn stubborn fat and improve health!. Presented by. Fast Fit Body Sculpting. 1-800-FAST-FIT.
WORKOUTS
WTKR

Easy Tomato Recipe to Naturally Detox on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lifestyle and Design Expert Kristie Prince Hale shares more advice on how to detox naturally, plus tips to improve your floors in just one day!. Don't forget to mention Coast Live for an additional $100 off. Watch for details. Presented by 50 Floor. Free In-Home Consultation...
LIFESTYLE
WTKR

Maserati Launches New Electric SUV on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - From affordable models to luxury ones, SUVs are dominating the American car marketplace like never before. CEO of Maserati Americas, Bill Peffer, joins Coast Live to discuss Maserati's new entry into the SUV market, the "Grecale." Check out the new "Grecale" at Maserati.com.
CARS
WTKR

Lose stubborn fat with Fast Fit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Doug Zucco, founder of Fast Fit Body Sculpting, stops by Coast Live and explains how Fast Fit light technology can help burn stubborn fat and improve health!. Presented by. Fast Fit Body Sculpting. 1-800-FAST-FIT.
WORKOUTS
WTKR

March Mindfulness on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - March is the time to "spring forward," making us mindful of the changing seasons and the opportunity to get a fresh start. Renowned Psychotherapist and Functional Nutritionist, Dr. Mike Dow, chats with us about some ideas to improve overall health and well-being. Presented by TipsOnTV.com.
HEALTH
WTKR

Improve your home with 50 Floor on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lifestyle and Design Expert Kristie Prince Hale shares a great tip to clean your bedding, plus advice on how to improve your floors in just one day. Don't forget to mention Coast Live for an additional $100 off. Watch for details. Presented by 50 Floor. Free...
INTERIOR DESIGN

