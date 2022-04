No. 8 Miami (24-6, 11-2 ACC) held No. 3 Virginia to two hits in a 6-2 series opening win on Friday. Three Miami (24-6, 11-2 ACC) home runs proved to be the difference in the game. The Hurricanes cut Virginia’s 2-0 lead in half in the second on a solo homer by Maxwell Romero Jr. and took the lead for good on a two-run shot by Yohandy Morales in the third. Gaby Gutierrez added a solo home run in the fifth to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

