HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team heads south this weekend for a critical series against a CAA opponent. JMU and College of Charleston are scheduled to play three games at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Game one is set for 6 p.m. Friday night. James Madison is trying to earn its third straight series win against a conference opponent after taking two of three against Delaware and Elon over the last two weekends.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO