If you're promoting outdoor course offerings and adventures with a bit of a "kick," it's pretty clever marketing to hire spokes-mules. And the public has a chance to meet the stars of the awareness campaign. Once again this year, to promote summer programming, University of Montana News Service tells us that a pack train of mules will make their way onto the UM Campus Oval during the noon hour this coming Tuesday, March 29. Their mission is to help raise awareness about the summer course offerings and opportunities, as part of the second annual UM Summer Kickoff.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO