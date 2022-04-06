ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Manual Keyboard

nnbw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManual keyboard, made in Germany circa, 1950...

www.nnbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple’s unreleased iPhone 14 Pro Max design just leaked

The iPhone 14 leaks continue to come along on a regular basis, and we’ve reached the stage where leaked CAD renders hit the web. We just saw schematics that show the purported iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro designs, complete with the brand new pill-and-hole notch replacement. We’ll show you a new round of leaked schematics that deliver additional information about the iPhone 14 Pro Max design. And it might be great news for iPhone battery life.
CELL PHONES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

How to choose the right manual espresso machine

Whether you’re a coffee enthusiast with an acquired taste or you’re simply looking for an at-home espresso machine to replace the coffee you used to pick up on your commute, you may benefit from getting a manual espresso machine. Although manual espresso machines are much cheaper than electric...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Made In Germany
LiveScience

Car gearboxes: How manual and automatic gears work

The gearbox is one of the building blocks of the modern car. Not surprisingly, it's also one of the most complex bits of hardware inside any vehicle. A car's engine connects to its crankshaft, which rotates thousands of times per minute, according to the book Tribological Processes in the Valve Train Systems with Lightweight Valves. This is too fast for the wheels, so gears convert the power to speeds the wheels can handle. Gears use interlocking teeth, connecting small, fast-moving cogs to a larger gears with more teeth, and that larger cog rotates at a reduced speed.
CARS
Gadget Flow

Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch allows pilots to take calls, send texts, and more

Receive a whole range of functions with the Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch. Designed specifically for pilots, it lets you retrieve phone calls, reply to texts, ask questions, and more via voice assistant. In fact, voice assistant control allows you to benefit from using your phone without fumbling through your flight bag or pressing a single button. Moreover, this aviator smartwatch includes preflight, in-flight, and postflight features to enhance situational awareness. And direct-to navigation directs you straight to an airport or waypoint in the preloaded worldwide database directly from your watch. The Garmin D2 Air X10 also makes flight logging a breeze, as it automatically tracks flights on takeoff. It then transfers the data, duration, total flight time, and route. Finally, receive access to 24/7 health monitoring including sleep score, stress tracking, hydration, heart rate, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Charting the evolution of solid-state and digital guitar amps – and the future of tubes

Non-tube amplification is nothing new. While the future for tube amps is far from certain, innovation in digital and solid-state designs is something to be excited about. Wars typically speed up developments in technology, and one goal throughout WWII was to find a replacement for the bulky, energy-hungry, fragile glass electron valve, more commonly known as the vacuum tube.
TECHNOLOGY
Motor1.com

Best Car Speakers For Bass (2022 Review)

Car speakers without punchy bass can leave a lot to be desired. You can always purchase subwoofers to increase the bass response in your car audio system, but depending on your vehicle, it may be difficult to find sufficient space to properly mount the best subwoofers. The best car speakers for bass can provide everything you need for an enhanced listening experience on the road.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Germany
makeuseof.com

How to Manually Update Microsoft Defender

Microsoft Defender (a component of Windows Security and previously called Windows Defender) has proved to be a formidable antivirus software for Windows 10 and 11. As such, if you’re primarily dependent on Microsoft Defender for anti-malware protection, it’s always crucial that the antivirus software is up-to-date. Sometimes, Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
Guitar World Magazine

The Mogabi is a smart travel guitar with a built-in recorder and Bluetooth speaker

The foldable guitar has been designed to fit carry-on luggage dimensions and offers a choice of headstocks. The Korean-made Mogabi 200 is a smart guitar that’s pitched as a truly portable travel instrument with some tech-y additions. The guitar can be folded and has removable wings or rests, which...
TRAVEL
GeekyGadgets

Realme Pad Mini tablet gets official

Realme has launched a new Android tablet, the Realme Pad Mini, and the device is designed to be a budget-friendly tablet that starts at $200. The new Realme Pad Mini is equipped with an 8.7-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels. The tablet is powered...
RETAIL
WGN TV

Best iPad stand

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to tablets, the iPad is a classic for a reason. No matter which model you own, the battery is long-lasting, the design is convenient and you have access to exclusive apps. However, there is one snag. Most of the time, holding an iPad requires two hands, which can be a challenge if you’re trying to multitask.
RECIPES
The Verge

Gigabyte Aero 16 review: a workstation that can game (kind of)

Gigabyte’s Aero is a model the company has long touted as a creator-specific line. I’ve always been a bit skeptical there. Gigabyte is known far and wide as a gaming company, and Aero models, despite their branding, tend not to look too different from the company’s Aorus gaming lineup. Outside of Dell’s XPS line, Windows-based “creator laptops” are typically known to be gaming laptops in slightly smaller and less RGB-laden chassis.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Google follows Samsung's lead, commits to selling Pixel repair parts

In a strange twist, right-to-repair seems to be slowly catching up with smartphone makers who used to actively vilify it. Apple's Self Service program offers to make original iPhone parts available for people daring enough to fix their device at home, while Samsung recently followed suit with a similar program of its own. Now, Google is jumping on the bandwagon with a partnership with iFixit to provide original OEM parts to independent technicians.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X headphones review: Brutally honest sound for under $300

Beyerdynamic's DT 990 PRO headphones were one of the company's biggest hits in recent history. Marketed as "studio headphones for mixing and mastering," these $180ish cans provided a cost-effective entry point for budding audio engineers, mixers, DJs, and anyone seeking a transparent, affordable over-ear headphone. That success was further boosted...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Xbox controllers can now switch TV input back to your console

You won't have to reach for a remote the next time you're ready to return to your Xbox after a TV session. Microsoft is rolling out an update that lets you press the Xbox button on your controller to switch the input to your Series X or Series S. You can flip to cable TV during a download knowing that you just have to grab your controller when you're ready to play.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Panasonic Celebrates 50 Years of the Technics SL-1200 With the New SL-1200M7L Turntable

Panasonic is commemorating the Technics SL-1200‘s 50 years of service to music with the SL-1200M7L. According to reports, the Panasonic SL-1200M7L will be a limited edition version of Technics‘ MK7 — the company’s latest revamp of the classic turntable — with only 12,000 units available. Releasing in options of black, red, blue, white, green, yellow and beige, the turntable will feature an anodized tone arm and Technics slipmat and will be engraved with a serial number.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy