ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Monthly Art Walks to Take Place in Beverly Hills

beverlyhillscourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department, in partnership with the Arts & Culture Commission, will offer monthly Art Walk Guided Tours led by experienced docents from April 3 through September 11. All tours will begin at 11 a.m. with the starting point at the Lily Pond in Beverly Gardens...

beverlyhillscourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Inside the $87 million hilltop palace for sale in Beverly Hills

Perched approximately 200 meters (650 feet) above Beverly Hills, California, is a European-flavored residence that recently hit the market for $87 million. Past its gates, a 700-foot private drive hugs the mountainside as it leads up a steep incline to reveal a dramatic, 7.8-acre estate. "For a person who likes...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Penthouse With a Private Rooftop Pool Lists for $21 Million

A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. The 11th-floor residence tops the Jardim, a new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Magdalena Abakanowicz
Person
Ai Weiwei
Architectural Digest

Ellen DeGeneres Sells Montecito Home for $13.5 Million

After purchasing another spare Montecito property just last month for $21 million, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have successfully sold the home they bought in the area this past September for $12 million. Fully renovated and modernized when they purchased it, the $13.5 million represents a rather tidy profit, though it is $400,000 less than they listed the home for in late January.
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

Andy Warhol’s Portrait of Marilyn Monroe May Sell For a New World Record

With the emergence of TikTok and Instagram, people transforming themselves into brands isn’t breaking glass ceilings, but back in the 1960s when The Beatles, Jackie Onassis, and Andy Warhol were considered royalty, it was revolutionary. In fact, Warhol is arguably as famous now as he was when he debuted his iconic Campbell’s Soup Cans in 1962. Like The Beatles, Warhol’s legacy is transcendent. And, like artists who essentially invented a new style of art—Picasso’s Cubism, Breton’s Surrealism, and Monet’s Impressionism—Warhol and his prolific collection of Pop that challenges society’s archaic hierarchy is infinitely more valuable today. Case in point: Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, one of Warhol’s iconic portraits, is expected to sell for no less than $200 million at Christie’s. And, come May, it may even be the most expensive work of art sold at auction.
VISUAL ART
mansionglobal.com

Richard Neutra-Designed Home in Los Angeles Lists for Nearly $8 Million

A Mid-Century Modern classic designed by famed architect Richard Neutra has hit the market in Los Angeles for nearly $8 million. A Mid-Century Modern classic designed by famed architect Richard Neutra has hit the market in Los Angeles for nearly $8 million. The boxcar-style, one-story home features walls of glass...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Fine Art#Art Walk Guided Tours#The Performing Arts#El Camino Real
ARTnews

Baltimore Museum of Art Names Jessica Bell Brown Head Of Contemporary Art

Click here to read the full article. The Baltimore Museum of Art announced Thursday that it had promoted art historian Jessica Bell Brown to curator and the new head of its contemporary art department.  Brown had previously served as an associate curator of contemporary art since joining the institution in 2019. In her new role, Brown will now oversee two associate curators, two curatorial assistants, and a curatorial fellow, as well as manage the museum’s growing collection of contemporary art and continue to organize exhibitions. “Since joining the BMA, Jessica has positioned artists’ voices at the core of her curatorial work, creating...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
country1037fm.com

Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Hills Estate Is For Sale…For Nearly $90 Million

According to TMZ, Mark Wahlberg is looking to get out of Beverly Hills and has put his huge estate up for sale. The home boasts over 30-thousand square feet of living space, 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a full library, waterfall pool, grotto, tennis and basketball courts, a private spa, a gym, a movie screening room, and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ARTnews

Picasso Portrait of Sleeping Muse Could Fetch $60 M. at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A 1932 portrait by Pablo Picasso depicting one of his lovers could sell for $60 million in May during a Sotheby’s modern art evening sale in New York. Femme nue couchée, which shows Marie-Thérèse Walter in repose, will hit the auction block on May 17. The sale will mark the first time the painting has ever been sold at auction. The current anonymous seller has owned the work since 2008. Walter was only 17 when she met the middle-aged Spanish painter. Picasso carried out an affair with Walter while he was still married to his...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy