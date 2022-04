Over the past five years, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes has produced results that seemed bent on proving a point. From the moment Keeneland’s signature Kentucky Derby (G1) prep was downgraded to Grade 2 status in 2017, the race doubled down on its history of quality with its last four winners all going on to be victorious in top-level contests. With its Grade 1 merit restored for the 2022 edition, the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes will aim to keep that momentum going on April 9 as a balanced field of 12 were entered for the 1 1/8-miles race that headlines the opening weekend of the Keeneland Spring Meet.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO