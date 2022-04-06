ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villarreal keeps on surprising, beats Bayern in CL quarters

 2 days ago

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal has pulled off another surprising Champions League result with a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinals....

Daily Mail

Karim Benzema joins Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming the only players to score successive hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages... with striker also the first to net three in a game against Chelsea in Europe

Karim Benzema became just the second player in Champions League history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the competition after his three goals against Chelsea for Real Madrid. Prior to Wednesday night, the Frenchman's former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to have scored...
SOCCER
Arnaut Danjuma
Unai Emery
FOX Sports

Benzema defying time to reach his best at age 34

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — At an age when most top athletes are hoping to maintain their form, Karim Benzema is reaching the pinnacle of his career. The 34-year-old France striker is enjoying the best season of the 13 he has spent at Real Madrid and making a strong argument for being considered the top player in the world.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta: Spoils are shared in Europa League quarter-final first leg as goals from Luis Muriel and Willi Orban ensure entertaining draw

RB Leipzig and Atalanta played out an exciting draw in Germany to leave their Europa League quarter-final tie finely poised ahead of the return leg next week. Both clubs have struggled to replicate previous seasons' form so far this campaign but they put on a showcase of entertaining, if at times chaotic, football here.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona: Ferran Torres nets equaliser for visitors after Ansgar Knauff's stunner in Europa League quarter-final first leg

Barcelona will need to beat Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nou next week if they are to reach the Europa League semi-finals after the German side held them 1-1 at home. Oliver Glasner’s team are ninth in the Bundesliga but with 52,000 home supporters behind them they went ahead against the competition favourites and were unfortunate not to hold on.
UEFA
Spain
Europe
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Relegation-threatened Everton hosts Man United

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Everton hosts Manchester United in the first of five Premier League games with Frank Lampard’s team needing a win to avoid the danger of dropping into the relegation zone by the end of the weekend. The 17th-place Toffees have lost four of their last five league games. Inconsistent United needs a win to avoid drifting too far from the top four and a spot in next season’s Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo is available again for United after the illness that kept him out of last weekend’s draw with Leicester but Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay remain out. Everton is boosted by the return of midfielder Allan from suspension. After losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, fifth-place Arsenal hosts Brighton, third-place Chelsea is at Southampton and Watford hosts Leeds. Fourth-place Tottenham travels to Aston Villa in the late game.
PREMIER LEAGUE

