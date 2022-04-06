ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

Flood Watch issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Houston; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several counties in far northeast Georgia were excluded from this Warning because our local Frost/Freeze program (for the higher elevations of northeast Georgia) does not begin until mid April. Also, the low temperatures expected for tonight across those areas is closer to normal for this time of year (compared to Sunday morning).
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Autauga, Baldwin, Bibb, Blount, Butler, Chilton, Conecuh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Baldwin; Bibb; Blount; Butler; Chilton; Conecuh; Cullman; Dallas; Escambia; Jefferson; Limestone; Lowndes; Mobile; Monroe; Morgan; Perry; Shelby; St. Clair; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 63 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BALDWIN BIBB BLOUNT BUTLER CHILTON CONECUH CULLMAN DALLAS ESCAMBIA JEFFERSON LIMESTONE LOWNDES MOBILE MONROE MORGAN PERRY SHELBY ST. CLAIR WILCOX
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Butler, Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin; Butler; Mobile FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Baldwin, Clarke and Mobile. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 916 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Saraland, Monroeville, Satsuma, Creola, Frisco City, Grove Hill, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Axis, Uriah, Whatley, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And AL 225 and I65 And AL 158. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, GA
County
Glascock County, GA
County
Treutlen County, GA
County
Putnam County, GA
County
Sumter County, GA
County
Jasper County, GA
City
Oglethorpe, GA
County
Bibb County, GA
City
Baldwin, GA
County
Marion County, GA
County
Peach County, GA
County
Stewart County, GA
County
Taliaferro County, GA
City
Jefferson, GA
County
Houston County, GA
County
Morgan County, GA
City
Pulaski, GA
County
Jones County, GA
County
Hancock County, GA
County
Montgomery County, GA
County
Taylor County, GA
County
Toombs County, GA
County
Crawford County, GA
County
Lamar County, GA
County
Laurens County, GA
County
Johnson County, GA
County
Webster County, GA
County
Bleckley County, GA
County
Emanuel County, GA
City
Crawford, GA
County
Talbot County, GA
County
Chattahoochee County, GA
County
Muscogee County, GA
County
Monroe County, GA
City
Washington, GA
County
Washington County, GA
County
Greene County, GA
City
Macon, GA
County
Schley County, GA
County
Wilcox County, GA
County
Crisp County, GA
County
Jefferson County, GA
County
Macon County, GA
County
Wheeler County, GA
County
Wilkinson County, GA
County
Warren County, GA
State
Washington State
City
Jasper, GA
County
Harris County, GA
County
Dodge County, GA
County
Dooly County, GA
County
Twiggs County, GA
County
Pulaski County, GA
County
Telfair County, GA
County
Baldwin County, GA
County
Upson County, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marengo, Marion, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall, and streams and creeks are swollen. A strong storm system will impact the area this afternoon through Wednesday morning, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals are in the 2 to 4 inch range in the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by Noon on Wednesday. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton, and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the Lower White and Wabash Rivers due to prior rainfall. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes. The crest on the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end late Friday into early Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Friday, March 25. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chicot FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHICOT COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Central Georgia#Extreme Weather#Crisp#Dooly#Wilkinson Flood Watch#Jasper Jones
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bibb by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bibb FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Jefferson and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 729 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area through midday. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Montevallo, Brent, Centreville, Pleasant Grove, Tarrant and Midfield.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bibb, Dallas, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Dallas; Perry FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Dallas, Marengo, Perry and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated bands of rainfall associated with showers and thunderstorms. Although the heaviest rainfall has moved east of the area additional rainfall will exacerbate ongoing flooding of creeks, streams, and low lying areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brent, Marion, Centreville, Linden, Uniontown, Jefferson, Vance, West Blocton, Thomaston, Sweet Water, Myrtlewood, Faunsdale, Dayton, Vaiden, Marion Junction, Heiberger, Bogue Chitto, Central Mills, Consul and Mertz.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Crawford, Monroe, Peach, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Crawford; Monroe; Peach; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Bibb, southwestern Monroe, north central Peach, Crawford and northeastern Taylor Counties through 915 AM EDT At 845 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Horns, or near Roberta, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Fort Valley, Roberta, Payne, Culloden, Payne City, Lake Tobesofkee, Jack Brown Estates, Musella, Cross Keys, Knoxville, Wesleyan, Lizella, Skipperton, Lee Pope, Sandy Point, Horns and Fickling Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIBB COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crisp, Dodge, Laurens, Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Crisp; Dodge; Laurens; Montgomery; Pulaski; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler; Wilcox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Laurens, Emanuel, Toombs, Dodge, southeastern Pulaski, Telfair, Treutlen, Wilcox, central Johnson, Wheeler, eastern Crisp and Montgomery Counties through 200 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Tuckers Crossroad to Harlow to Philema, and moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dublin, Cordele, Swainsboro, McRae, Eastman, Lyons, Soperton, Abbeville, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Wrightsville, Vidalia, Helena, East Dublin, Twin City, Lumber City, Rochelle, Glenwood, Milan and Adrian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRISP COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bibb, Crawford, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Bibb; Crawford; Monroe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Bibb County in central Georgia Southeastern Monroe County in central Georgia Northeastern Crawford County in central Georgia * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 900 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sandy Point, or near Roberta, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Macon, Roberta, Knoxville, Wesleyan, Lizella, Lake Tobesofkee, Bolingbroke, Sandy Point, Russellville and Musella. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIBB COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Dade; DeKalb; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Pike; Polk; Putnam; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Whitfield; Wilkes; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be southeast at 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts to 15 mph possible. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson Snowfall Accumulations Possible Across Upper Cumberland Region Late Tonight A chance over to all snow showers is expected across Upper Cumberland Region late tonight into early morning hours on Saturday. Some snowfall accumulations will be possible, with higher elevations of Upper Cumberland Region experiencing around one half inch of snowfall accumulation. Road conditions could be impacted, so exercise caution on roadways across this area as late night hours progress. Any snowfall accumulations should quickly melt as temperatures rise into upper 30s to lower 40s as mid to late morning hours on Saturday progress.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jones, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Jones; Morgan; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington; Wilkes; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bibb, Hancock, Glascock, Taliaferro, southern Wilkes, Jones, northwestern Wilkinson, Baldwin, Warren, southeastern Morgan, Putnam, Greene, northwestern Washington and south central Oglethorpe Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1232 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Penfield to near Rockville to Cross Keys, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Milledgeville, Eatonton, Washington, Greensboro, Gray, Warrenton, Sparta, Gibson, Crawfordville, Union Point, Ivey, Woodville, White Plains, Siloam, Norwood, Payne, Mitchell, Rayle and Buckhead. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raybon, or 8 miles east of Patterson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gardi, Everett, Broadhurst, Mount Pleasant and Hortense. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy