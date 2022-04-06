ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Dave Chappelle Adds Third Louisville Show ‘Due To Overwhelming Demand’

By Danielle Grady
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControversy hasn’t slowed Dave Chappelle down, apparently. The comedian has added a third show to his Louisville appearance “due to an overwhelming demand,” according to the Louisville Palace. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. today...

