ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Angry Passengers Are On The Rise

By Gayle Guyardo
wfla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile mask mandates around the country have been lifted, mandates still remain in effect for airline travel through at least April 18th. With this mandate still in effect, we have seen a...

www.wfla.com

Comments / 6

kgc 22
1d ago

End the mask mandates everywhere. on airplane's it never should have begun. No reason for it, we went 2 years with no mandates and everything was fine. In fact the airline's spent a lot of money upgrading all the filtration systems and change the filters often. Respect people and If they don't want to wear a mask that's fine and if they do want to wear one that's fine also. No humans are alike.

Reply
4
FedUpInFL
1d ago

This is not brain surgery…End the mask mandate…then you will have more pleasant passengers

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Frontier 514#Wfla News Channel 8
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Comcast
Country
Puerto Rico
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Norwegian cruise ship with thousands of passengers onboard runs aground in Dominican Republic

Strong winds have caused a large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board to run aground off the Dominican Republic.The 326-metre-long Norwegian Escape was heading out to sea when the incident occurred on Tuesday.A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Escape "made contact with the channel bed as it was departing Puerto Plata".Passengers said they heard a “loud thud” and some said they felt the ship listing to one side.No passengers or crew were injured.It took seven hours to free the ship. After an initial attempt using tugboats failed, a decision was made to wait for...
ECONOMY
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Ends a Popular Pandemic-Era Policy (You Won't Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and its chief rivals Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report shut down from March 2020 through July 2021. During that period, however, all three companies kept taking reservations for future cruises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Disney workers threaten more strikes unless firm stops building attractions in Florida - including a Guardians of the Galaxy ride and a Tron rollercoaster - in protest of the state's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy and Tron rollercoasters are just two projects in the pipeline at Disney World that could be delayed if employees who are protesting the company's response to Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill get their way. Protesters have asked the company to halt donations to...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Completely Gone for Good, Final Signs Removed

The cruel, and somewhat drawn-out death of Stitch's Great Escape at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is mercifully at an end after park staff removed the final sign for the attraction. Stitch's Great Escape, which was just a kid-friendly retheming of the ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter at Tomorrowland, has been closed since 2018. There have long been rumors of a Wreck-It Ralph attraction replacing it.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy