ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

A Combo Tea House-Yoga Studio Is Opening In Louisville This Month

By Erica Rucker
leoweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wanted to visit a tea house and do yoga at the same time? Well you will get your chance. Opening on April 16 at the Watterson Towers in Bashford Manor, 1930 Bishop Lane, is Steep & Breathe, a place where fans of Western-style yoga studios, that vary greatly...

www.leoweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Southern-style restaurant relocating to downtown Louisville next month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Southern-style restaurant in Buechel is relocating to downtown Louisville next month. Aaron Barbour, co-owner of Dasha Barbours Southern Bistro, said the restaurant will close its location at 2217 Steier Lane on March 27. The restaurant will reopen at 217 E. Main St., in a space previously occupied by the Celtic Pig, on April 15.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Time Out Global

The best yoga studios in Chicago

Banish stress, break a sweat and get into your zen zone at these top yoga studios. You’ll find no shortage of options in Chicago’s robust fitness scene, especially if you're searching for a yoga studio. Whether it’s to tone up, zen out (there are plenty of Chicago spas if you really need to relax) or find a community of like-minded friends, these Chicago yoga studios offer classes for all levels. With an emphasis on expanding the idea of who does yoga, owners of many Chicago studios are inclusive, purposeful, and ready to welcome every body who wants to experience the benefits of this ancient practice. Shimmy into those stretchy pants and get ready to strike a pose—here are some of the best yoga studios in Chicago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WKRC

Timeless Recording Studio hosts grand opening

EVANSTON (WKRC) - Music lovers are celebrating a new chapter for a local Black-owned business. Timeless Recording Studio's grand opening was hosted in Evanston on Saturday afternoon. It's a big move, as Timeless grows to give musicians and other performers a platform with visions of inspiring young people. Two studio...
EVANSTON, IL
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Coffee Shop#Combo Tea House#Free Express#Steep Breathe#Collective Wellness Spa#Leo Weekly
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Instagram
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Storm

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.
WAUSAU, WI
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy