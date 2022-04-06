A Combo Tea House-Yoga Studio Is Opening In Louisville This Month
By Erica Rucker
Ever wanted to visit a tea house and do yoga at the same time? Well you will get your chance. Opening on April 16 at the Watterson Towers in Bashford Manor, 1930 Bishop Lane, is Steep & Breathe, a place where fans of Western-style yoga studios, that vary greatly...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Southern-style restaurant in Buechel is relocating to downtown Louisville next month. Aaron Barbour, co-owner of Dasha Barbours Southern Bistro, said the restaurant will close its location at 2217 Steier Lane on March 27. The restaurant will reopen at 217 E. Main St., in a space previously occupied by the Celtic Pig, on April 15.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 15 restaurants are serving unique tacos and margaritas for Louisville Taco Week. Louisville Taco Week is Monday, April 4 through Sunday, April 10, featuring $2 tacos and margarita deals. Patrons must purchase a minimum of three tacos to get the deal. Organizers launched an...
EVANSTON (WKRC) - Music lovers are celebrating a new chapter for a local Black-owned business. Timeless Recording Studio's grand opening was hosted in Evanston on Saturday afternoon. It's a big move, as Timeless grows to give musicians and other performers a platform with visions of inspiring young people. Two studio...
Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CHARLOTTE — Slim Chickens cracked into the Charlotte market with its first restaurant this month — and more locations are on the way. Break Bread Ventures’ Josh Frankel, Jonathan Crumpler and Rob Bryan have teamed up to bring 30 locations of the Arkansas-based chicken chain to the Carolinas and Virginia. That includes 15 restaurants in the Charlotte metro.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Walmart on Raggard Road near the Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) neighborhood in Louisville will permanently close next month, the company confirms. According to Walmart Communications Director Brian Little, the decision was made based on several factors, including "historic and current financial performance". "This decision was...
Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
Picture by John Barber, and Henry Howe; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. Mammoth Cave in Kentucky claims to be the second oldest tourist attraction in North America after Niagara Falls. It has been offering guided tours since 1816. The first known formal tour of Mammoth Cave took place that year and continues on till today.
Awesome Lazy River, just outside of Louisville, has announced its opening date for the 2022 season. Summer will be here before you know it, and if you are looking for some fun (and relaxing) things to do, I think I have found the answer for you. Oh, and it's not too far from the Evansville area.
