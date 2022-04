The Mr. Shamrock and Miss Lass Pageant are back for 2022 at Lewis County High School. The popular fundraiser has not been held since 2019 due to COVID-19, and this year looks to be one of the best yet. Mr. Shamrock and Miss Lass is a pageant won by raising the most funds. This year, all proceeds go to LCHS teacher Jill Balser, who is currently battling cancer.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 22 DAYS AGO