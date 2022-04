March is Women’s History Month and in that honor the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce chose to celebrate local trailblazers. Wednesday’s event brought together four Montgomery County women who have helped blaze a trail in their own way for future generations. On the panel was Nelda Luce Blair, founding chairman of The Woodlands Township; Edie Connelly, a retired justice of the peace; Bonnie Hubert, CEO of ONE Way Life Coaching; and Rita Wiltz, the executive director of the local non-profit organization Children’s Books on Wheels.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO