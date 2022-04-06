You Can Ride a Vintage 1917 Subway Car to Yankee Stadium on Opening Day

NEW YORK -- Baseball is back! It's Opening Day in the Bronx, where the Yankees will take on their archrival, the Boston Red Sox.This marks the first time since 2013 the two teams have met on Opening Day and just the fourth time in the past 30 seasons. Thursday's game was delayed because of bad weather. A tarp covered the field most of the afternoon, but it will look a whole lot different today. With rolled back COVID restrictions this season, many are looking forward to one of the most normal home openers in a while. As of the beginning of March,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO