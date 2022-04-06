ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Ride a Vintage 1917 Subway Car to Yankee Stadium on Opening Day

By Chris Mench
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball is back in the Bronx, and you can arrive in style this year with the return of the Metropolitan Transit Authority's vintage subway cars. On Wednesday, the MTA announced that it would be bringing its century-old IRT "Lo-V" cars...

Traffic
