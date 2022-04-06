You Can Ride a Vintage 1917 Subway Car to Yankee Stadium on Opening Day

“When you step out onto that block, it’s like you’re walking through somebody’s home.”. Azikiwe Mohammed is a multi-disciplinary arts worker and self-described “guy who makes stuff.” A native New Yorker and resident Manhattan polymath, in 2021, Mohammed launched Big Apple Gifts and Souvenirs, a pop-up artist-made souvenir shop. A longtime educator, he opened the Black Painters Academy, where new and experienced students can learn to make objects that say yes in their space between Chinatown and the Lower East Side. The location has also served as a distribution center for the New Davonhaime Food Bank, an organization Mohammed founded during the pandemic which provides food supplies to people in need as well as raising money for other food based organizations.
