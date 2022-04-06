ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Female pedestrian is killed in hit-and-run collision in Fontana

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the western unincorporated area of Fontana in the early morning hours of April 6, according to the California Highway Patrol....

Fontana Herald News

Fontana woman is killed in incident in Upland

A pedestrian from Fontana was killed in an incident in Upland on March 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. At 3:52 a.m., officers with Upland Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Arrow Route. The 40-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene at 4:05...
UPLAND, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Killed in Car-to-Car Shooting on 710 Freeway

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday as he was driving on the 710 Freeway in southeastern Los Angeles County. The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. south of Clara Street in Cudahy, the CHP said. The driver died at a hospital. A preliminary investigation determined that another driver...
CUDAHY, CA
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WCTV

Woman killed in Valdosta hit-and-run

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Valdosta hit and run and police are asking for information finding the suspected vehicle in the deadly incident. On March 11, shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Marion Street after two people were hit by a vehicle.
VALDOSTA, GA
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on 215 Freeway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the freeway’s northbound lanes near the Washington Street exit at approximately 1 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27

A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 7:52 p.m., police received 911 calls regarding the incident at 3055 N. Golden Avenue. The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Colton, was found on the ground suffering from several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA

