In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, reports made it clear that many of those involved had served in law enforcement or the military. Dozens of active or former service members have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot, NBC News has reported. Some members of the violent extremist groups that participated in the attack, including the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters, had military experience. That grim reality has prompted concern in Congress, displayed most recently in a House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing Thursday focused on curbing violent extremism.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO