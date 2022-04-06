ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

QUIZ: Do you know these Easter traditions around the globe?

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock.com) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. Every year between March and April, Christians around the world celebrate Easter to commemorate the death...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rejoice Denhere

Interesting Facts You May Not Have Known About Easter

By now you’ve probably stocked up on Easter goodies and filled your baskets with plastic eggs and chocolate bunnies. But, if you think Easter is just a time to indulge in chocolate, think again—there's way more to this holiday than rabbits and chocolate.
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Spring Treat Collection Includes 3 New Sweet Treats

Dairy Queen's frozen treats are iconic. From the instantly recognizable bulbous-shaped vanilla soft serve to the constantly changing shake flavors, the brand is dialed in when it comes to sweet frozen treats. Now, to celebrate spring, the brand is dropping three new colorful and eye-catching frozen treats. Dairy Queen's spring...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Putting a Twist on Its Fan-Favorite Beignets

It just feels wrong to not accompany a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with something sweet—be it those turnover-style fried pies or a classic Beignet. The Southern-style fast food joint has toyed with iterations of its deep-fried, powdered sugar-doused pastries before, and now Popeyes is putting an all-new twist on its fan-favorite Beignets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Traditions#Parade#Christians#Americans
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's New Shake Tastes Like Your Favorite Campfire Treat

Depending on where you live, it may not be time just yet to grab the folding chairs, gather around a campfire, and start roasting marshmallows in preparation to make s'mores. Fear not if dreary, cold weather stops you from indulging in your s'more's fix this spring. Dairy Queen has got you covered with its new S'mores Shake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

TikToker Served Sriracha-Covered Shortcake After Complaining About Her Meal

It's a fear that many of us have: complaining to a restaurant about our food order and the cooks in the kitchen working up some kind of devious revenge plot against our palates. Sure, this diabolical scene from Road Trip may have something to do with our trepidation in terms of sending our meal back, but how many of us have actually requested what we actually ordered or complained about our meals when they arrived at our tables and weren't what we wanted?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
blueridgeoutdoors

Do You Really Know How to Pack a Backpack?

One of the most basic outdoor skills is packing a backpack properly. It is also a skill that I find many people don’t really know how to do correctly. But there are myriad benefits to getting it right if you follow a few simple guidelines. There is a lot...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Cracker Barrel's Easter Heat-And-Serve Meals Are Back

What do you think of when someone mentions Easter dinner? Do you think of getting all dressed up and joining your extended family for a meal, with all the heartwarming and somewhat awkward moments? Or do you think of a small, intimate family affair without anything fancy or elaborate? While we all have different ways of celebrating the Easter season, one thing that is common in every family gathering is, of course, the food. Ham, kielbasa, fresh bread, maybe a few handfuls of Easter candy for dessert — nothing truly marks the occasion of a family get-together than a delicious, hearty dinner. But, with economic concerns on the rise, if you're wondering about how to splurge on an Easter dinner without breaking the bank, Cracker Barrel may have the answer.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheConversationAU

Want to buy guilt-free Easter chocolate? Pick from our list of 'good eggs' that score best for the environment and child labour

What do Beyond Good, Alter Eco, Tony’s Chocolonely and Whittaker’s all have in common? Besides producing delicious chocolate, they are the “good eggs” in this year’s chocolate scorecard. Each is an industry leader in producing sustainable chocolate. By “sustainable” we mean doing the right thing to the planet and its people on measures as important as child labour, pesticide use, and deforestation. The Chocolate Collective, made up of Australian charity Be Slavery Free and 20 other non-government organisations, with guidance from university experts and consultants, grades 90% of the industry and publishes the results in the lead-up to Easter, the...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy