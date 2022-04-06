ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Merrick Garland tests positive for Covid

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for Covid-19. He asked...

www.msnbc.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean tests positive for COVID-19

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean tweeted Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat said her symptoms are mild and it feels like a seasonal cold. Dean believes that's because she's been vaccinated and boosted. She urged others to protect themselves from the virus by getting vaccinated. Dean represents the 4th...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Rep. Upton quarantining after positive COVID test

Michigan Representative Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, is announcing on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Upton says the result comes from a routine test. Upton is vaccinated and has had his booster shot. The representative is experiencing mild symptoms. View the full story on WOOD TV.
MICHIGAN STATE
Merrick Garland
MSNBC

Judge Jackson moves toward history as GOP 'cartoon characters' brace for epic loss

After the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on whether to advance Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate deadlocked, the nomination will soon be voted on by the entire Senate. A simple majority of 51 votes is needed to confirm Jackson to the Court. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the historic nomination and the GOP’s attacks on Judge Jackson.April 4, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Covid
MSNBC

GOP fears losing SCOTUS clash to Biden, as judge Jackson rallies Dems

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin Monday, March 21. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports from inside the White House, talking to several aides guiding Jackson’s path through the Senate, and reporting on how she would be the first public defender on the Court since Thurgood Marshall, who was confirmed by an overwhelming majority, including most Republicans. March 18, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court silent on Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalization

The Supreme Court did not respond when asked for information about the health of 73-year-old Justice Clarence Thomas. Thomas was hospitalized with an infection nearly a week earlier. It was unclear whether Thomas was still recovering in Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he had been admitted on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump criminal case 'ongoing': NY prosecutor makes unusual statement

The New York District Attorney is stoking new interest in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, making the unusual announcement the criminal probe is “ongoing” after prosecutors involved in the investigation resigned. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti to discuss the announcement and the state of the probe.April 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Covid relief programs potentially defrauded

Programs that were supposed to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic, were potentially defrauded. Stephanie Ruhle exposes the extent in our “Fleecing of America” series.April 5, 2022.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

