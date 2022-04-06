Flood Watch issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, APRIL 02 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until Saturday, April 02. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday /11:00 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday /11:00 AM EDT Friday/ was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 02. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO