Vigilant Aerospace Detect and Avoid Drone Safety System Wins NASA’s Commercial Invention of the Year

By Miriam McNabb
DRONELIFE
 1 day ago

Vigilant Aerospace Detect and Avoid Drone Safety System Wins NASA's Commercial Invention of the Year Award. This week, NASA announced that the technology licensed to Vigilant Aerospace and leveraged in its FlightHorizon detect-and-avoid and airspace management product has been recognized with NASA's Commercial Invention of the Year 2021...

dronelife.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

NASA’s Earth early warning system detects a small asteroid

NASA’s early warning system for Earth is doing its job. The system detected a “tiny” asteroid, according to CNN. The asteroid was sized in at 6 1/2 feet (2 meters). According to a statement from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, astronomer Krisztián Sarneczky detected the small asteroid two hours before it hit the Earth’s atmosphere right over the Norwegian Sea on Friday, March 11.
ASTRONOMY
WJTV 12

NASA’s Stennis Space Center employs drones

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – At NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Piloting Unmanned Aircraft Systems, commonly called drones, are becoming a go-to resource for use on difficult and potentially dangerous jobs, helping to save time and costs. Given modern lightweight cameras and other sensors, drones become highly innovative and versatile flying […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
itechpost.com

NASA's Powerful Space Launch System Ready To Roll

Finally! NASA's Space Launch System will be rolling out this week after several drawbacks occurred in the past. The said rollout is expected to take about 11 hours. NASA's Space Launch System Ready To Roll This Week. In a recent report from Tech Crunch, , the National Aeronautics and Space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
geekwire.com

A year after Blue Origin’s big setback, NASA gets set to support a second commercial moon lander

NASA has laid out its plan for choosing a second commercial venture to build a landing system capable of carrying astronauts to and from the lunar surface. The venture would provide a competitive alternative to SpaceX’s lunar landing system, which is based on its Starship design and won a $2.9 billion NASA contract last April. The Starship lunar lander is scheduled to take on an uncrewed test mission to the moon in 2024, followed by the first crewed lunar landing for NASA’s Artemis program in 2025.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Abdul Ghani

A 379-Year-Old Algorithm Cracks RSA Crypto Keys

A vulnerability in the creation of RSA keys turns an algorithm from 1643 into a code cracker. The IT security researcher and journalist Hanno Böck has discovered a vulnerability in RSA keys. He describes how he can crack the encryption using an algorithm that was first described in 1643 by the mathematician Pierre de Fermat.
ZDNet

Fly brains can detect threatening drones

Bio-inspired design has been a hallmark of technological advancement, and that's still true in the age of flying robots. The latest proof comes out of Australia, where researchers have mapped the visual systems of hovering insects as a means of detecting the acoustic signatures of drones up to 2.5 miles away.
TECHNOLOGY
The Albany Herald

Albany State set to host NASA Aerospace Academy STEM conference

ALBANY — The Albany State University National Aeronautics and Space Administration Minority University Research and Education Project Aerospace Academy is hosting the second annual Virtual STEM Conference Wednesday and Thursday. The conference is free and provides an interactive opportunity for sixth- through 12th-grade students from Georgia school districts to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics career paths from real-life STEM professionals.
ALBANY, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Scientists develop ‘magnetic slime robot’ to deploy inside human body

Scientists have developed a “magnetic slime robot” capable of traversing small spaces and clinging to solid objects which could be deployed inside the human body. In a study published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials last week, researchers described the slime as “magnetic miniature soft-bodied robots [that] allow non-invasive access to restricted spaces and provide ideal solutions for minimally invasive surgery, micromanipulation, and targeted drug delivery.”
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

An agent-based model reveals lost person behavior based on data from wilderness search and rescue

Thousands of people are reported lost in the wilderness in the United States every year and locating these missing individuals as rapidly as possible depends on coordinated search and rescue (SAR) operations. As time passes, the search area grows, survival rate decreases, and searchers are faced with an increasingly daunting task of searching large areas in a short amount of time. To optimize the search process, mathematical models of lost person behavior with respect to landscape can be used in conjunction with current SAR practices. In this paper, we introduce an agent-based model of lost person behavior which allows agents to move on known landscapes with behavior defined as independent realizations of a random variable. The behavior random variable selects from a distribution of six known lost person reorientation strategies to simulate the agent's trajectory. We systematically simulate a range of possible behavior distributions and find a best-fit behavioral profile for a hiker with the International Search and Rescue Incident Database. We validate these results with a leave-one-out analysis. This work represents the first time-discrete model of lost person dynamics validated with data from real SAR incidents and has the potential to improve current methods for wilderness SAR.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Frost-Resistant Coating Protects Aircraft and the Environment

Airports are busy, especially during the winter. As passengers wait to board, delays get longer when airplanes need to be dowsed with thousands of gallons of deicing fluids that help them fight the frigid winter. But as soon as the plane takes off, most of the liquid is gone from the surface of the aircraft and ends up polluting freshwater streams and lakes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fstoppers

How to Capture Sharp Photos of Birds in Flight

When it comes to photos of birds in flight, few other things matter if the final image is not sharp. If you would like to make sure your photos of birds in flight are nice and crisp, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will give you a range of tips as well as a nice discussion on what makes a compelling image of a bird in flight.
ANIMALS

